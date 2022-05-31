BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.22% Higher at 111350.51 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 3474.35 points or 3.22% this month to 111350.51
--Largest one month point and percentage gain since March 2022
--Up five of the past six months
--Today it is up 318.40 points or 0.29%
--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days
--Off 14.85% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 14.85% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 10.49% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 13.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.41% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 10.24% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 6528.07 points or 6.23%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-31-22 1736ET