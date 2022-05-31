BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.22% Higher at 111350.51 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 3474.35 points or 3.22% this month to 111350.51

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since March 2022

--Up five of the past six months

--Today it is up 318.40 points or 0.29%

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 14.85% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 14.85% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.49% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 13.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.41% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.24% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6528.07 points or 6.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

