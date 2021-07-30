BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.94% Lower at 121800.79 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 5000.87 points or 3.94% this month to 121800.79

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Feb. 2021

--Snaps a four month winning streak

--This week it is down 3251.99 points or 2.60%

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 4159.47 points or 3.30% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 3874.54 points or 3.08%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 8, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 4484.80 points or 3.55% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.86% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 13, 2021

--Off 6.86% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 30.16% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 18.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.86% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.69% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2783.55 points or 2.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

