BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.74% Lower at 103500.71 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 7478.39 points or 6.74% this month to 103500.71
--Largest one month percentage decline since March 2020
--Down for four consecutive months
--Down 23300.95 points or 18.38% over the last four months
--Largest four month point and percentage decline since May 2020
--Longest losing streak since Feb. 2014 when the market fell for four straight months
--Today it is down 2204.25 points or 2.09%
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 5213.84 points or 4.80% over the last four trading days
--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, when the market fell for five straight trading days
--Down eight of the past 10 trading days
--Off 20.86% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
--Off 20.86% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 10.16% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 10.16% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 20.86% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Year-to-date it is down 15516.53 points or 13.04%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-29-21 1723ET