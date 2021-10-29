Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.74% Lower at 103500.71 -- Data Talk

10/29/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 7478.39 points or 6.74% this month to 103500.71

--Largest one month percentage decline since March 2020

--Down for four consecutive months

--Down 23300.95 points or 18.38% over the last four months

--Largest four month point and percentage decline since May 2020

--Longest losing streak since Feb. 2014 when the market fell for four straight months

--Today it is down 2204.25 points or 2.09%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 5213.84 points or 4.80% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 20.86% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

--Off 20.86% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.16% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 10.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.86% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 15516.53 points or 13.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1723ET

HOT NEWS