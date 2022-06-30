BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 17.88% Lower at 98541.95 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 21457.28 points or 17.88% this quarter to 98541.95

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage decline since the 1st quarter 2020

--Down three of the past four quarters

--This month it is down 12808.56 points or 11.50%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since March 2020

--Down two of the past three months

--Today it is down 1079.63 points or 1.08%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2221.65 points or 2.20% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 24.65% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 23.26% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 0.47% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 21.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.94% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.47% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 6280.49 points or 5.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

