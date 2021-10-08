BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.06% Lower at 112833.20 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 66.44 points or 0.06% this week to 112833.20

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 449.47 points or 0.40% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 24, 2021

--Down nine of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is up 2247.77 points or 2.03%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 2440.11 points or 2.21% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 7, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 13.72% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Off 13.72% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 20.10% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 15.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.72% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.67% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 6184.04 points or 5.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1731ET