  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.29% Higher at 127621.65 -- Data Talk

07/02/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 366.04 points or 0.29% this week to 127621.65

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 1955.46 points or 1.56%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 2.41% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Off 2.41% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 36.38% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 31.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.41% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 15.98% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 8604.41 points or 7.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1724ET

