BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.29% Higher at 98953.90 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 281.64 points or 0.29% this week to 98953.90

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a four-week losing streak

--Today it is up 411.95 points or 0.42%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 24.33% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 22.94% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 0.89% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 22.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.60% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.89% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 5868.54 points or 5.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1737ET