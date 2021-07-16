BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.42% Higher at 125960.26 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 532.49 points or 0.42% this week to 125960.26

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 1507.62 points or 1.18%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 8, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2446.25 points or 1.91% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Off 3.68% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 8, 2021

--Off 3.68% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 34.60% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 22.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.68% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 14.47% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 6943.02 points or 5.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

