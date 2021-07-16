BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.42% Higher at 125960.26 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 532.49 points or 0.42% this week to 125960.26
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 1507.62 points or 1.18%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 8, 2021
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 2446.25 points or 1.91% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 6, 2021
--Off 3.68% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 8, 2021
--Off 3.68% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 34.60% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 22.42% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.68% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 14.47% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.66%
--Year-to-date it is up 6943.02 points or 5.83%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-16-21 1721ET