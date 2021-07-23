BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.72% Lower at 125052.78 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 907.48 points or 0.72% this week to 125052.78

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 1093.88 points or 0.87%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 4.38% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 4.38% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 33.63% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 22.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.38% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 13.65% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 6035.54 points or 5.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1726ET