BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.72% Lower at 125052.78 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 907.48 points or 0.72% this week to 125052.78
--Down five of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 1093.88 points or 0.87%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 4.38% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 4.38% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 33.63% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 22.14% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.38% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 13.65% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 1.38%
--Year-to-date it is up 6035.54 points or 5.07%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-23-21 1726ET