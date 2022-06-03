BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.75% Lower at 111102.32 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 839.36 points or 0.75% this week to 111102.32

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 1290.59 points or 1.15%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 15.04% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 15.04% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.25% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 14.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.61% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.00% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6279.88 points or 5.99%

