BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.79% Lower at 102224.26 -- Data Talk

11/26/2021 | 05:24pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 810.76 points or 0.79% this week to 102224.26

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 4110.28 points or 3.87% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 29, 2021

--Down 13 of the past 19 weeks

--Today it is down 3586.99 points or 3.39%

--Largest one day point decline since Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 21.83% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 21.83% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 0.10% from its 52-week low of 102122.37 hit Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Down 7.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.83% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 0.10% from its 2021 closing low of 102122.37 hit Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 16792.98 points or 14.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1723ET

HOT NEWS