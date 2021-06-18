Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at 128405.35 -- Data Talk

06/18/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1035.68 points or 0.80% this week to 128405.35

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 30, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1720.43 points or 1.32% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 30, 2021

--Today it is up 348.13 points or 0.27%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 14, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 1.81% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 1.81% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 37.21% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 32.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.81% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.69% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 9388.11 points or 7.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1721ET

