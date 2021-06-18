BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.80% Lower at 128405.35 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1035.68 points or 0.80% this week to 128405.35
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 30, 2021
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 1720.43 points or 1.32% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 30, 2021
--Today it is up 348.13 points or 0.27%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 14, 2021
--Snaps a three trading day losing streak
--Off 1.81% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 1.81% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 37.21% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 32.96% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.81% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 16.69% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 1.73%
--Year-to-date it is up 9388.11 points or 7.89%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
