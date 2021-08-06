BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.83% Higher at 122810.36 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1009.57 points or 0.83% this week to 122810.36

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 1177.44 points or 0.97%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 6.09% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 6.09% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 31.24% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 19.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.09% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.61% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 3793.12 points or 3.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1724ET