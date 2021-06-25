Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.90% Lower at 127255.61 -- Data Talk

06/25/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1149.74 points or 0.90% this week to 127255.61

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 30, 2021

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 2870.17 points or 2.21% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Today it is down 2258.39 points or 1.74%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.69% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Off 2.69% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 35.99% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 35.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.69% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 15.65% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 8238.37 points or 6.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1721ET

