BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.15% Lower at 98672.26 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1152.68 points or 1.15% this week to 98672.26

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 13269.42 points or 11.85% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point decline since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Largest four-week percentage decline since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 591.92 points or 0.60%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 24.55% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 23.16% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 0.60% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 22.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.84% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.60% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.39%

--Year-to-date it is down 6150.18 points or 5.87%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1737ET