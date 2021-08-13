Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.32% Lower at 121193.75 -- Data Talk

08/13/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1616.61 points or 1.32% this week to 121193.75

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 492.77 points or 0.41%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 7.33% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.33% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 29.51% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 19.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.33% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.14% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.50%

--Year-to-date it is up 2176.51 points or 1.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1726ET

