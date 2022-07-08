BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.35% Higher at 100288.94 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1335.04 points or 1.35% this week to 100288.94
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 1616.68 points or 1.64% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 3, 2022
--Today it is down 440.78 points or 0.44%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 30, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Down six of the past nine trading days
--Off 23.31% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 21.90% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021
--Up 2.25% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Down 20.04% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.51% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 2.25% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 1.77%
--Year-to-date it is down 4533.50 points or 4.32%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
