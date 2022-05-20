Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.46% Higher at 108487.88 -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 1563.70 points or 1.46% this week to 108487.88


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 3353.15 points or 3.19% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Today it is up 1482.66 points or 1.39%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2240.73 points or 2.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 17.04% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 17.04% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.65% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 11.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.76% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.41% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 3665.44 points or 3.50%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1737ET

