BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.61% Higher at 114647.99 -- Data Talk

10/15/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 1814.79 points or 1.61% this week to 114647.99

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 24, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 1462.51 points or 1.29%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 12.33% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Off 12.33% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 22.03% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 16.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.33% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 5.33% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 4369.25 points or 3.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1737ET

HOT NEWS