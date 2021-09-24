BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.65% Higher at 113282.67 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1843.30 points or 1.65% this week to 113282.67

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 27, 2021

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is down 781.69 points or 0.69%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 13.38% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 13.38% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 21.05% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 16.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.38% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.08% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 4.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 5734.57 points or 4.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1728ET