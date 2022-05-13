BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.70% Higher at 106924.18 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1789.45 points or 1.70% this week to 106924.18

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Snaps a five week losing streak

--Today it is up 1236.54 points or 1.17%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3814.24 points or 3.70% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Off 18.24% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 18.24% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.10% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 12.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.05% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.86% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 2101.74 points or 2.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1737ET