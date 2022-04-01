Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.09% Higher at 121570.15 -- Data Talk

04/01/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 2489.02 points or 2.09% this week to 121570.15


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 9857.08 points or 8.82% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point gain since the week ending Nov. 20, 2020

--Largest three week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is up 1570.92 points or 1.31%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 7.04% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

--Off 7.04% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 20.64% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 5.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 20.36% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 16747.71 points or 15.98%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1736ET

