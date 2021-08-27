BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.22% Higher at 120677.60 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2624.83 points or 2.22% this week to 120677.60

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 1953.63 points or 1.65%

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 7.72% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.72% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 28.96% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 18.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.72% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.67% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 1660.36 points or 1.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

