BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.26% Lower at 114285.93 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2647.31 points or 2.26% this week to 114285.93

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 6391.67 points or 5.30% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 1074.93 points or 0.93%

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.61% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 12.61% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 22.13% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 16.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.61% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.86% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 4731.31 points or 3.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

09-10-21 1729ET