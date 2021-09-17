BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.49% Lower at 111439.37 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2846.56 points or 2.49% this week to 111439.37

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 9238.23 points or 7.66% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 2354.91 points or 2.07%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 4964.35 points or 4.26% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 14.79% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 9, 2021

--Off 14.79% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 19.08% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 13.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.79% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 1.28% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 6.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 7577.87 points or 6.37%

