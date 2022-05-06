BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.54% Lower at 105134.73 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2741.43 points or 2.54% this week to 105134.73
--Down for five consecutive weeks
--Down 16435.42 points or 13.52% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 9, 2020
--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 2, 2020, when the market fell for five straight weeks
--Today it is down 169.46 points or 0.16%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 3209.01 points or 2.96% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 2, 2022
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Off 19.61% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
--Off 19.61% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 4.33% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 13.85% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.52% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 4.09% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 312.29 points or 0.30%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-06-22 1736ET