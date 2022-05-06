BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.54% Lower at 105134.73 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2741.43 points or 2.54% this week to 105134.73

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Down 16435.42 points or 13.52% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 9, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 2, 2020, when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Today it is down 169.46 points or 0.16%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3209.01 points or 2.96% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 19.61% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Off 19.61% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.33% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 13.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.52% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.09% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 312.29 points or 0.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

