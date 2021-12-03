BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.78% Higher at 105069.69 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2845.43 points or 2.78% this week to 105069.69
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021
--Snaps a two week losing streak
--Today it is up 603.45 points or 0.58%
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 4295.12 points or 4.26% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 8, 2021
--Off 19.66% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
--Off 19.66% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 4.26% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 7.63% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 19.66% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 4.26% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
--Year-to-date it is down 13947.55 points or 11.72%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-03-21 1725ET