BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.78% Higher at 105069.69 -- Data Talk

12/03/2021 | 05:26pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 2845.43 points or 2.78% this week to 105069.69

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 603.45 points or 0.58%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 4295.12 points or 4.26% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

--Off 19.66% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Off 19.66% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.26% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 7.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.66% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.26% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 13947.55 points or 11.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 1725ET

