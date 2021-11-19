BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.10% Lower at 103035.02 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3299.52 points or 3.10% this week to 103035.02
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Down 12 of the past 18 weeks
--Today it is up 609.02 points or 0.59%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021
--Snaps a four trading day losing streak
--Off 21.21% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year
--Off 21.21% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 0.59% from its 52-week low of 102426.00 hit Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021
--Down 2.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.21% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 0.59% from its 2021 closing low of 102426.00 hit Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.45%
--Year-to-date it is down 15982.22 points or 13.43%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
