BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.10% Lower at 103035.02 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3299.52 points or 3.10% this week to 103035.02

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down 12 of the past 18 weeks

--Today it is up 609.02 points or 0.59%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 21.21% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 21.21% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 0.59% from its 52-week low of 102426.00 hit Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

--Down 2.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.21% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 0.59% from its 2021 closing low of 102426.00 hit Thursday, Nov 18, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 15982.22 points or 13.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

11-19-21 1728ET