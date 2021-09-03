Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.10% Lower at 116933.24 -- Data Talk

09/03/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 3744.36 points or 3.10% this week to 116933.24

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 256.16 points or 0.22%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 10.59% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 10.59% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 24.95% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 15.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.59% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.27% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 2084.00 points or 1.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1735ET

