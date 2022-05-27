BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.18% Higher at 111941.68 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 3453.80 points or 3.18% this week to 111941.68
--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 6806.95 points or 6.47% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022
--Today it is up 51.80 points or 0.05%
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 1361.87 points or 1.23% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 24, 2022
--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days
--Off 14.40% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022
--Off 14.40% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 11.08% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 10.85% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 7.92% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 10.83% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.77%
--Year-to-date it is up 7119.24 points or 6.79%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-27-22 1737ET