BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.18% Higher at 111941.68 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 3453.80 points or 3.18% this week to 111941.68

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 6806.95 points or 6.47% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Today it is up 51.80 points or 0.05%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1361.87 points or 1.23% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 14.40% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 14.40% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.08% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 10.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.92% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.83% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.77%

--Year-to-date it is up 7119.24 points or 6.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1737ET