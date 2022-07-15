BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.73% Lower at 96551.00 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3737.94 points or 3.73% this week to 96551.00

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Down five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 430.15 points or 0.45%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 26.17% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 23.55% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 0.45% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 23.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.58% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.45% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.02%

--Year-to-date it is down 8271.44 points or 7.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

