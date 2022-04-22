BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.39% Lower at 111077.51 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 5104.10 points or 4.39% this week to 111077.51

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 10492.64 points or 8.63% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Today it is down 3266.27 points or 2.86%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 5704.45 points or 4.88% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 15.06% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 15.06% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.22% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 7.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.97% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 6255.07 points or 5.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

