BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.39% Lower at 111077.51 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 5104.10 points or 4.39% this week to 111077.51
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down 10492.64 points or 8.63% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 3, 2020
--Today it is down 3266.27 points or 2.86%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
--Down for five consecutive trading days
--Down 5704.45 points or 4.88% over the last five trading days
--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, when the market fell for five straight trading days
--Down 11 of the past 13 trading days
--Off 15.06% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 15, 2022
--Off 15.06% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 10.22% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 7.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.63% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 9.97% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 7.43%
--Year-to-date it is up 6255.07 points or 5.97%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
