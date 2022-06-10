BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.06% Lower at 105481.23 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 5621.09 points or 5.06% this week to 105481.23

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 6460.45 points or 5.77% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Today it is down 1612.48 points or 1.51%

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 6911.68 points or 6.15% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 26, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Off 19.34% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 11, 2022

--Off 18.99% from its 52-week high of 130207.96 hit Monday, June 14, 2021

--Up 4.67% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 18.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.23% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.43% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 658.79 points or 0.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

