BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.36% Lower at 99824.94 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 5656.29 points or 5.36% this week to 99824.94

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 22, 2021

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 12116.74 points or 10.82% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Today it is down 2981.88 points or 2.90%

--Largest one day point decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 23.67% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 22.92% from its 52-week high of 129513.62 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Down 22.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.89% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 4997.50 points or 4.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1740ET