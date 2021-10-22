BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 7.28% Lower at 106296.18 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 8351.81 points or 7.28% this week to 106296.18
--Largest one week point decline since the week ending Feb. 26, 2021
--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending March 20, 2020
--Down 10 of the past 14 weeks
--Today it is down 1438.83 points or 1.34%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 4490.25 points or 4.05% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 18.72% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
--Off 18.72% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 13.14% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 4.97% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.72% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 4.22%
--Year-to-date it is down 12721.06 points or 10.69%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
