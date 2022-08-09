Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BP, Bunge to sell Brazil sugar and ethanol venture - report

08/09/2022 | 04:16pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of British Petrol BP is seen e at petrol station in Pienkow

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -British oil major BP and U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd have put their Brazilian sugar and ethanol joint venture BP Bunge Bioenergia up for sale, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Brazilian energy company Raizen SA - a joint venture of Shell and Cosan SA - were among those interested to buy the company, said the report, citing sources familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan will advise BP Bunge on the deal, Valor said, adding that the company's assets were valued at between 9 billion and 10 billion reais ($1.96 billion).

In a statement sent to Reuters, Bunge reiterated it was assessing options to exit its participation in the sugar and bioenergy joint venture, as previously disclosed by the company, but did not provide details on how that could happen.

"While we are pleased with how the business is performing, it is not core to our overall business strategy," Bunge said.

BP, Raizen and JPMorgan declined to comment, while Mubadala did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BP and Bunge's deal to create the 50-50 joint venture, managing 11 plants with a total capacity to crush 32 million tonnes of sugarcane per year, was first announced in 2019.

($1 = 5.1110 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUNGE LIMITED 1.82% 98.075 Delayed Quote.3.14%
COSAN S.A. -0.40% 19.97 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
S&P GSCI SUGAR INDEX -0.28% 188.5264 Real-time Quote.-4.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aTrump seeks to raise money off news of FBI search of his Florida home
RE
11:26aFive injured as blasts rock Russian air base in annexed Crimea
RE
11:16aBP, Bunge to sell Brazil sugar and ethanol venture - report
RE
11:11aAs German gas rationing looms, industry begs exemptions
RE
11:03aU.S. game software developer Unity to set up China JV for expansion
RE
10:55aSuicide attack kills four Pakistani soldiers - army
RE
10:53aBiden rule would give organic chickens access to outdoors
RE
10:48aCOLUMN - U.S. MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY SHOWS SIGNS OF PEAKING : Kemp
RE
10:46aS.Korea, China foreign ministers discuss N.Korea, K-pop ban
RE
10:46aS.Korea, China foreign ministers discuss N.Korea, K-pop ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1IAG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
2EASYJET : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
3European shares edge lower after strong start to week
4Galenica : half-year results 2022
5Asia stocks wobble as focus turns to U.S. inflation data, Fed outlook

HOT NEWS