BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of BPMP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/27/2021 | 05:51pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) (“BP Midstream”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by BP p.lc. (NYSE: BP) (“BP”).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 20, 2021, BP Midstream announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by BP in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, BP Midstream stockholders will receive 0.575 shares of BP American Depositary Shares for each share of BP Midstream common stock owned.   The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that BP Midstream’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for BP Midstream’s stockholders.

If you own shares of BP Midstream and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of BPMP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
