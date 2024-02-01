BP SAYS IT IS IN THE PROCESS OF SHUTTING DOWN ITS WHITING REFINERY AFTER A SUSPECTED POWER OUTAGE
IMF's Georgieva backs Fed's stance, sees risks in waiting too long to ease rates
Wall St rebounds from Fed-driven selloff; Big Tech earnings in view
Productivity bump another step for Fed toward inflation "confidence"
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Alphabet, Qualcomm, Mastercard, BP...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
US worker productivity strong in fourth quarter; weekly jobless claims rise