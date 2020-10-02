BP : U.S. Supreme Court takes up energy companies' appeal over Baltimore climate lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday agreed to hear an appeal by energy companies including BP
PLC, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and
Royal Dutch Shell PLC contesting a lawsuit by the city
of Baltimore seeking damages for the impact of global climate
change.
The justices will weigh whether the lawsuit must be heard in
state court as the city would prefer or in federal court, which
corporate defendants generally view as a more favorable venue.
The suit targets 21 U.S. and foreign energy companies that
extract, produce, distribute or sell fossil fuels.
The outcome could affect around a dozen similar lawsuits by
U.S. states, cities and counties including Rhode Island and New
York City seeking to hold such companies liable for the impact
of climate change.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)