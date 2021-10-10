Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BP-backed UK energy supplier Pure Planet close to collapse -Sky News

10/10/2021 | 07:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -BP-backed British energy supplier Pure Planet is close to collapse and is in talks with energy regulator Ofgem, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Pure Planet could not be reached for immediate comment. BP, which owns a minority stake in the supplier, said it did not have a comment on the Sky report.

Soaring wholesale energy prices have already forced a number of British energy firms out of business, and regulators have warned that more are expected to follow.

Energy regulator Ofgem did not respond directly when asked if it was in talks with Pure Planet, but said in a statement:

"Our number one priority is protecting customers. In the event a supplier fails, Ofgem has robust systems in place and our safety net ensures customers' electricity and gas supply continue and protects their credit balances."

(Reporting by William James; editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:28aEgyptian headline inflation rises to 6.6% in September
RE
07:23aBP-backed UK energy supplier Pure Planet close to collapse -Sky News
RE
07:09aEgypt's core inflation increases to 4.8% yr/yr in Sept -central bank
RE
06:36aUK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflation
RE
06:32aMINISTRY OF POWER OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Power Minister reviews coal stock position in thermal power plants
PU
06:22aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Experts from ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions and Member States meet at ACCRA as part of the programming of the new European Union (EU) cooperation instrument
PU
06:20aS.Korea's Lee wins ruling party primary in presidential race overshadowed by scandal
RE
05:58aUK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says
RE
05:02aPresident of Pakistan launches Roshan Apna Ghar in UAE (09-10-2021)
PU
05:02aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : launches dedicated landing webpage on promoting housing and construction finance (08-10-2021)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 million - statement
3UK business minister defends wages stance, says BoE can handle inflatio..
4Barrick Gold : Commissions Africa's First PhotonAssay Laboratory
5El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president..

HOT NEWS