BP expects to pay up to 1 bln pounds in UK taxes in 2022

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - BP expects to pay up to 1
billion pounds ($1.25 billion)in taxes in Britain on its 2022
profits, it said on Tuesday reporting its highest profit in over
a decade.
It plans to invest up to 18 billion pounds in Britain until
2030 on producing oil and gas, wind power, electric car charging
and other projects, it added.
Energy prices in Britain have hit record highs this year
leading to repeated calls from the opposition Labour Party for a
windfall tax on producers of North Sea oil and gas to help pay
for support for people struggling with energy bills.
Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, from Britain's ruling
Conservative party, told the BBC on Tuesday a windfall tax would
not be right, saying it would "strip away profits which will be
reinvested."
"BP can lead the way in demonstrating how that investment
will ensure security of supply for us," she said.
