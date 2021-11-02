Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BP raises share buybacks by $1.25 billion after gas prices, trading lift Q3 profit

11/02/2021 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for a BP petrol station is seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) -BP reported on Tuesday a rise in third quarter profit, lifted by oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance, allowing it to expand its share buyback programme by more than a billion dollars.

Natural gas and power prices around the world surged this autumn as tight gas supplies collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

BP said it expected natural gas prices to remain strong in the coming months of peak winter demand.

Underlying replacement cost profit, the company's definition of net earnings, reached $3.32 billion in the third quarter, BP said, exceeding analysts' expectations for $3.06 billion.

That compares with $2.8 billion in profit in the second quarter and $86 million a year earlier, when energy demand and prices collapsed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The results were boosted by "very strong trading" which helped BP weather large fluctuations in gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices throughout the quarter.

Reuters reported last month that BP's trading arm made at least $500 million in the quarter.

"Rising commodity prices certainly helped, but I am most pleased that quarter by quarter, we're doing what we said we would - delivering significant cash to strengthen our finances, grow distributions to shareholders and invest in our strategic transformation," Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said.

The company said it will repurchase a further $1.25 billion of its shares by early 2022, after buying $900 million during the third quarter. BP had vowed to use 60% of its surplus cash to boost shareholder returns.

BP's net debt fell further to $32 billion from $32.7 billion in the second quarter.

The long-term outlook for fossil fuel demand however remains uncertain as world leaders gathers this week in Glasgow, Scotland for a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change.

BP plans to sharply reduce its carbon emissions in the coming decades by increasing its renewable power capacity 20-fold by 2030, while reducing its oil output by 40% and diverting more funds to low-carbon investments.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Ron Bousso


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56aEURO ZONE BANKS SEE A FURTHER DROP IN SOURED DEBT : Ecb
RE
03:56aByteDance to reorganise into six units, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok
RE
03:55aSome Japanese utilities cut profit outlook as energy costs spike
RE
03:54aMeta denies Kazakh claim of exclusive access to Facebook's content reporting system
RE
03:54aBlackRock to nearly halve stake in under-pressure e-commerce firm THG
RE
03:53aSpain's energy minister says country has secured reserves equivalent to 45-day natural gas consumption
RE
03:52aBP raises share buybacks by $1.25 billion after gas prices, trading lift Q3 profit
RE
03:51aChina stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
RE
03:50aOil prices rise on slow OPEC output increase
RE
03:50aFlutter cuts guidance on unfavourable sports results, Dutch exit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
2Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
3Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: 9M Growth of 9.8% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin +0.6..
5California Judge Rules That Teva Did Not Cause a Public Nuisance or Mak..

HOT NEWS