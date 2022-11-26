Advanced search
BP's Rotterdam refinery management, union to talk on Monday

11/26/2022 | 04:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: BP boosts divident after profits hit 14-year high

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Unions representing workers at BP's large Rotterdam refinery said on Saturday they plan to hold talks with management on Monday, in a possible step toward resolving a pay dispute that has left the plant idled for more than a week.

In addition, spokesman Jaap Bosma of the CNV union said workers at the plant are planning to restart one facility at the refinery, Crude Distillation Unit 4 (CDU4), on Monday.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
