The company said it was now aiming to cut operational emissions by 50% by 2030, compared with a previous target of 30-35%.

It also expects to increase the proportion of its capital spending in transition-growth businesses like electric vehicle charging, renewables and hydrogen to more than 40% by 2025 and around 50% by 2030.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Arun Koyyur)