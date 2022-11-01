Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BP sees $2.5 billion UK tax bill this year including windfall levy

11/01/2022 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows BP logo and stock graph

LONDON (Reuters) - BP expects to pay around $2.5 billion in taxes for its British North Sea business this year, including $800 million in a windfall tax, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Britain in May imposed the 25% Energy Profits Levy (EPL) on North Sea oil and gas producers to raise money to help households struggling to pay their bills after energy prices spiked in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The EPL, which brings total taxation on UK North Sea oil and gas production to 65%, includes incentives to increase spending in new oil and gas projects.

Shell said last week it did not expect to pay the windfall tax in Britain in the current quarter because its investments offset the tax under the incentive mechanism, while TotalEnergies said it paid $600 million for 4 months of windfall taxation.


Britain's biggest oil and gas producers

UK government revenue from oil and gas sector

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.73% 94.06 Delayed Quote.20.86%
EPL LIMITED -2.48% 153.4 End-of-day quote.-25.88%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.93% 55.1 Real-time Quote.23.46%
WTI 1.78% 87.638 Delayed Quote.17.28%
Latest news "Economy"
03:44aBank of Korea minutes show board divided over inflation-growth priorities
RE
03:42aCentral African Republic sentences three rebels in first war crimes trial
RE
03:41aBP sees $2.5 billion UK tax bill this year including windfall levy
RE
03:37aUK house prices fall after 'mini-budget' turmoil - Nationwide
RE
03:36aUK SPAC set to list first medicinal cannabis company in UK
RE
03:35aOcado enters South Korea with Lotte Shopping deal
RE
03:32aRussian rouble edges lower as month-end tax support passes
RE
03:32aUGTT union says Tunisia has pledged to sell state-owned BH bank, tobacco plant
RE
03:31aIndia's monthly indirect tax collection jump hints at economic recovery
RE
03:30aGambia says it has not yet confirmed cough syrup as cause of child deaths
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry ..
2Sony Q2 profit rises 8%, beating estimates
3Toyota reports 25% drop in Q2 profit, misses estimates
4Asia stocks edge up as investors eye Fed rate decision
5ECB must keep raising rates even if recession risks rise, Lagarde says

HOT NEWS