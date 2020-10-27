Log in
BP swings back to small profit, refining weighs

10/27/2020 | 03:10am EDT

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - BP swung to a small profit in the third quarter, beating forecasts, helped by stronger oil prices while a slow recovery in fuel demand weighed heavily on refining profits.

The $100 million profit in the three months to September 30 beat analysts' expectation of a loss of $120 million. It followed a record $6.7 billion loss in the previous quarter.

The results were weighed by "a significantly lower oil trading result," BP said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.82% 40.78 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
WTI 0.74% 38.845 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
