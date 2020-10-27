BP swings back to small profit, refining weighs

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - BP swung to a small profit in the
third quarter, beating forecasts, helped by stronger oil prices
while a slow recovery in fuel demand weighed heavily on refining
profits.
The $100 million profit in the three months to September 30
beat analysts' expectation of a loss of $120 million. It
followed a record $6.7 billion loss in the previous quarter.
The results were weighed by "a significantly lower oil
trading result," BP said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason
Neely)