BPCE announces the signing of an agreement with the Portuguese government and the Portuguese Bank Resolution Fund to buy back their minority stakes of 11.5% and 13.5% in Novobanco for a total of approximately €1.6bn. This transaction, which follows the acquisition of 75% of the capital from Lone Star Funds in August 2025, will make BPCE the sole shareholder of Portugal's fourth-largest bank.



Considered the most significant cross-border banking acquisition in the euro zone in the last decade, the transaction is part of the "Vision 2030" strategic plan. It positions Portugal as the group's second-largest domestic retail market.



Novobanco is highly profitable, with a cost/income ratio of less than 35% and a RoTE of over 20%. BPCE, which is already present in Portugal with over 3,000 employees, is thus strengthening its local roots and its role as a partner in Portugal's economic development.