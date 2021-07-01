Log in
News: Latest News
Latest News
BPM Welcomes Gumbiner Savett, Expands Presence in Southern California

07/01/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
Clients to benefit from business combination through enhanced talent and capabilities

BPM LLP, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, and Gumbiner Savett Inc., a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in Santa Monica, today announced that the businesses will combine, effective July 1, 2021. Existing Gumbiner Savett clients will benefit from access to BPM’s global reach and the variety and depth of knowledge manifested by its growing base of 800-plus professionals.

The announcement comes on the heels of a slew of recent expansions for BPM. 2020 saw combinations with Irvine-based Warnick, Maestas & Maroney (WMM) Accountancy Corporation as well as Long Beach-based full-service CPA firm Rossi LLP. The combination with Gumbiner Savett further expands BPM’s reach in Southern California with a new office in a significant Los Angeles metro area.

“Gumbiner Savett is an established, respected member of the Los Angeles County’s business community whose mission and values mirror our own,” said Jim Wallace, BPM’s Chief Executive Officer. “This strategic business combination strengthens our competitiveness in the marketplace and will be a key driver of growth for our firm as we expand in Southern California. We look forward to achieving new heights of opportunity for both our clients and colleagues under our newly combined firm.”

Gumbiner Savett’s Santa Monica office will be rebranded under the BPM name, joining the list of the Firm’s existing locations across California as well in Eugene, Oregon, and Bellevue, Washington.

“This combination with BPM will allow us to serve our clients even better through enhanced resources and capabilities, including many new specialty services,” said Rick Parent, Managing Director of Gumbiner Savett. “We are excited to share this news with our clients and continue to find new ways to support and grow their businesses.”

Earlier this year, BPM was recognized as a 2021 Best of Accounting award winner for the sixth year in a row based on client service excellence and was also listed in Forbes’ “Best Tax and Accounting Firms” for the second consecutive year. Most recently, BPM was named as one of Accounting Today’s “Fastest Growing Firms in the U.S.” and among the top firms on the West Coast.

About BPM

Founded in 1986, BPM is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 800 professionals along the West Coast—as well as an office in Bengaluru—the Firm offers a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit the BPM website.


