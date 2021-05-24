BRAVADA International Announces a Live Q&A Session Today with CEO Danny Alex & Waypoint Refinery

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) is pleased to announce that the Waypoint Refinery will be hosting a live question and answer session today with Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 7:00 pm EST/4:00 pm PST.

Danny Alex will be available for an open Q&A session allowing shareholders to engage with him on a wide variety of topics. Investors will have the ability to ask live questions for Mr. Alex at Waypoint Refinery on Discord.

To join the Q&A, open a free account with Discord using this link: www.Discord.com.

Use this link to join and access the BRAVADA International Q&A: channel: https://discord.com/invite/waypointrefinery.

Use this link to join the Waypoint Refinery Twitch account to access the live podcast: https://m.twitch.tv/waypointjohn/profile.

Danny Alex stated, "I look forward to opening up and having a great discussion with shareholders on the Company and its future. Investors and interested parties are invited to join the Waypoint Refinery Discord and ask any questions they may have related to our business."

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

The Waypoint Refinery (discord.com)

https://twitter.com/WaypointThe

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, WorldofPets.com, WholesalePetWorld.com and WomensCosmetics.com.

