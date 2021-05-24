Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BRAVADA International Announces a Live Q&A Session Today with CEO Danny Alex & Waypoint Refinery

05/24/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) is pleased to announce that the Waypoint Refinery will be hosting a live question and answer session today with Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 7:00 pm EST/4:00 pm PST.

Danny Alex will be available for an open Q&A session allowing shareholders to engage with him on a wide variety of topics. Investors will have the ability to ask live questions for Mr. Alex at Waypoint Refinery on Discord.

To join the Q&A, open a free account with Discord using this link: www.Discord.com.

Use this link to join and access the BRAVADA International Q&A: channel: https://discord.com/invite/waypointrefinery.

Use this link to join the Waypoint Refinery Twitch account to access the live podcast: https://m.twitch.tv/waypointjohn/profile.

Danny Alex stated, "I look forward to opening up and having a great discussion with shareholders on the Company and its future. Investors and interested parties are invited to join the Waypoint Refinery Discord and ask any questions they may have related to our business."

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

The Waypoint Refinery (discord.com)
https://twitter.com/WaypointThe

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, WorldofPets.com, WholesalePetWorld.com and WomensCosmetics.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aG7 is close to agreement on taxation of world's largest companies - FT
RE
08:11aCSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aPPL  : Practical ways to be a good ally for others
PU
08:11aAuction for Sale (Re-issue) of ‘4.26% GS 2023', and ‘5.85% GS 2030' and ‘6.76% GS 2061'
PU
08:11aIDENTITY MYTHS DEBUNKED : What a Cookie-less World Means for Advertisers
PU
08:11aQSFP-DD  : MSA Group Announces New Specifications and Whitepaper
BU
08:10aHEALTHCARE CAPITAL  : Revival Healthcare Capital Closes $500 Million Fund
AQ
08:10aORMAT TECHNOLOGIES  : to Acquire Contracted Operating Geothermal Assets in Nevada and a Transmission Line Connecting Nevada With California for Total Estimated Consideration of $377M
AQ
08:10aOrmat to Acquire Contracted Operating Geothermal Assets in Nevada and a Transmission Line Connecting Nevada With California for Total Estimated Consideration of $377M
GL
08:10aFRANZ INC.  : and Smartlogic Team Up to Help Enterprises Quickly Deploy Highly Scalable, Distributed Semantic Knowledge Graphs
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
2Bitcoin fights back after Sunday sell-off
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS