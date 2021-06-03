BRAVADA International Receives a Registered Trademark for “XTASY COSMETICS” from the US Patent and Trademark Office and Begins Development of its Proprietary Cosmetics Line

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.CosmeticsWholesale.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has received a registered trademark for “XTASY Cosmetics” from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The registration can be found on the USPTO’s website.

BRAVADA will develop XTASY Cosmetics® into its own beauty and cosmetics line that will include makeup, beauty products and skincare. The products will use packaging that is sleek and modern in its design and will accentuate the name and spirit of the brand. BRAVADA has recently pre-launched two new websites, CosmeticsWholesale.com and WomensCosmetics.com. By offering XTASY Cosmetics as a wholesale cosmetics brand as well as retail, the Company believes that it can develop an exciting and lucrative consumer brand and distributed on its proprietary websites, just as is done with its USA Fashion brand and its women’s fashion websites. Additional distribution opportunities will be sought as well as the brand develops.

“We are excited to develop XTASY Cosmetics into a chic well-priced women’s cosmetics consumer brand,” replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA International. “The name is easily remembered and will fit very well into our business structure. This is a great opportunity to significantly expand our footprint in the women’s consumer market.”

BRAVADA has pre-launched CosmeticsWholesale.com and WomensCosmetics.com as online marketplaces specializing in retail and wholesale skincare, nails, makeup and beauty supplies. The cosmetics and beauty vertical has exciting opportunities and BRAVADA hopes to make an impressive entrance into the industry by providing high quality cosmetic and beauty products at affordable prices. The websites shall carry a mix of name brand and 3rd party lesser-known lines.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates’ online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, WorldofPets.com, WholesalePetWorld.com, CosmeticsWholesale.com and WomensCosmetics.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

